JON BRENNAN PIC 1

Jon Brennan is pictured.

 Photo submitted.

Owensboro native Jon Brennan has had a good year and is looking forward to capping it off in style.

Brennan, 48, who came to fame as the youngest cast member of the second season of MTV’s “The Real World: Los Angeles” in 1993, reunited with his fellow ex-roommates on the Paramount+ series “The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles,” which premiered last November.

