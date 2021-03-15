Brescia University and Kentucky Wesleyan College have been named top schools for programming by Plexuss, a website that rates and profiles colleges and universities.
Brescia’s master in business administration program has been recognized as the No. 3 ranked in Kentucky. It was also named No. 5 for best online colleges in the state for undergraduate degrees; No. 9 for best undergraduate psychology program; and No. 15 for best communication undergraduate program.
Sagan Storm, Brescia’s director of graduate admissions, said the school’s master of business administration program has continued to grow and adapt to fit the changing needs of working adults.
“We are proud to be able to offer a flexible, affordable program strengthened by phenomenal faculty who put the student first,” she said. “This ranking highlights that dedication to our students and community.”
The Plexuss ranking system reviews other ranking systems, including U.S. News & World Report and Forbes’ America’s Top Colleges along with others, to develop its lists. On its website, it describes its services as a “rank summary of sorts, a convenient and overall ranking system which easily tells you what college ranking systems agree on.”
Rankings were all determined through student feedback, input from education partners, data scientists, employers, parents and high school counselors, according to Plexuss.
Kentucky Wesleyan College was ranked No. 4 in the state for its online undergraduate programming; No. 5 for its undergraduate legal professions program; No. 6 for its undergraduate natural sciences program; and No. 8 for its environmental studies program for undergraduate students.
Rebecca Francis, KWC director of adult and online education and associate dean of the college, said the school is “once again thrilled” to receive this recognition for its online programs.
“Our students experience a superior learning experience in a nurturing and flexible environment that is convenient to their needs,” Francis said.
