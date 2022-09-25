Brescia University is partnering with businesses to develop certain skills in employees, including critical thinking, communication and life-long learning, as part of the Workforce Development Initiative.

“We were approached by a national company who asked us to help them develop certain skills and how to help their employees become life-long learners,” said Anna Kuthy, Ursuline Center for Teaching and Learning director. “The leadership at that company wanted to work on the advancement of their workforce base.”

