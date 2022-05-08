When she was a high school student and considering college, Hopkins County native Hannah Cartner looked at a number of a number of schools, some even as far away at Texas.

“I went to big schools, small schools, public, private,” Cartner said. “In the end, I really wanted to go somewhere smaller, where I could build connections.”

After a visit to campus, Cartner chose Brescia University.

“Coming here, everyone was so nice,” she said. “Everyone was so excited and wanted me to come.”

Saturday morning, Cartner and her fellow members of the class of 2022 received their diplomas during Brescia’s 97th commencement ceremony at the RiverPark Center.

“This is one of the most exciting days of our lives,” student government president Bailey Holder told her fellow graduates. “We worked hard to be here.”

Dakota Jones, who came to Brescia on a golf scholarship, is leaving with his diploma and heading for graduate school to study physical therapy. Jones said he got to know his instructors and fellow students well at Brescia.

“I love the small class sizes here,” said Jones, noting that the largest class he took at Brescia had about 30 students. “The professors get to know you one on one.

“The teachers really helped me here. They helped me get prepared” for graduate school.

He said the faculty were always there to support him.

“I pretty much know everyone on campus,” Jones said. “Everyone is friendly here.”

Commencement speaker Aaron Thompson, president of the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education, told the graduates they had made the right decision when they decided to pursue a college degree.

“You’re more prepared for the future,” Thompson said, who added that 99% of future jobs will require some education beyond high school.

Over the course of their careers, college graduates earn $1.2 million more than people who stopped their education after graduating high school, he said.

“Research shows college graduates like you will have better health and live longer,” while being more likely to be involved in the community, by voting and donating to nonprofit groups.

“College gave you the opportunity to explore your interests.”

Thompson said the graduates’ experience at Brescia has prepared them to be successful in a diverse world.

“Today’s world will require you to deal with people who are global,” Thompson said.

Cartner, who studied accounting and human resource management, will be starting the Disney College Program, where students both work at the theme park while taking courses on business, careers and leadership. Cartner also plans to pursue her Master of Business Administration.

With classes sometimes as small as eight to 10 students, “I made some pretty good friends” at Brescia, she said.

“It’s definitely bittersweet,” Cartner said of leaving Brescia, “I don’t think it’s really going to hit me until Sunday when I’m home.

“I think I’ll miss a lot of it. You have the (mindset) of ‘I’m ready to be done,’ but I will miss the people.”

Jones said, “I’m the first person in my immediate family just to go to college. It’s a relief, and I’m proud I made it through here. If I had a word of advice, it’s just stick it out. It’s going to be worth it in the end.”

