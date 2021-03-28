Brescia University has announced it is offering a master of science in speech-language pathology, a new program that has been awarded candidacy from the Council on Academic Accreditation, which is a pre-accreditation status awarded to developing and emerging programs for a period of five years.
Brescia’s speech-language pathology program is to be offered exclusively online, which will make it unique among other programs across the country. The school has been expanding its graduate program offerings the last few years, including the creation of a master’s degree in clinical psychology and an updated master of business administration program.
The Rev. Larry Hostetter, Brescia’s president, said the school is always looking for opportunities to serve both students and the community, and this degree program does both by giving undergraduate students a readily accessible graduate program, and by proving the community with much-needed speech-language practitioners.
“I’m grateful to all of our hard-working faculty and staff who have brought us to this point in the development of the program,” Hostetter said. “The Brescia Difference in action.”
To maintain the CAA pre-accreditation candidacy, Brescia must continue to evolve its speech-language pathology program and stay within the CAA’s standards.
Sagan Storm, Brescia associate director of graduate admissions, said school officials are thrilled to offer this program, and that it has been pre-approved for accreditation.
“We anticipate our first cohort for August 2021, and a set application deadline of May 15,” Storm said.
Successful candidates for the program will have a completed communication science and disorders undergraduate degree, with a grade of an A or B in all major courses. Current seniors are welcome to apply, Storm said, and there is no GRE or GMAT required.
Jeffrey Barnette, Brescia vice president for academic affairs and academic dean, said he and other university leaders are excited to offer this new program to students, “as there is such a demonstrated need.”
“This is another prime example of Brescia University continuing the Ursuline educational tradition by responding to the needs of the times and providing an education to those who otherwise would not have had access to one,” Barnette said.
Questions about prerequisites and application material can be sent to sagan.storm@brescia.edu.
For more information about the program, or other graduate programs at Brescia, contact Rachel Whalen at 270-585-2110 or email rachel.whalen@bres cia.edu.
Students can begin the free application process at brescia.edu/apply.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.