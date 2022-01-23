Brescia University Vice President of Executive Affairs Lauren McCrary said the school’s students and staff are battered from COVID-19, but are continuing to weather the storm because of BU’s strong foundation.
She said leaders at the school have maintained throughout the pandemic that its top priority is to keep the Brescia community safe and healthy, with as little disruption for the educational experience as possible. Like all higher education institutions, the pandemic necessitated Brescia implement practices that will likely be ongoing for a while.
Some of those practices have been extremely beneficial, as they provide equal access for students by removing unnecessary barriers to learning, she said.
Many of those initiatives to provide more remote learning opportunities were scheduled to be rolled out over the next five years. Instead, they had to be pushed to the front line. The school also expanded access to learning materials outside of the classroom and expanded in-classroom technology, McCrary said.
“Our students who were in quarantine or impacted by COVID in other ways were able to attend class virtually, which will likely continue to be a benefit down the road for athletes who travel or parents and caregivers who wish to attend class, but life, in general, makes it hard to get to a physical location,” she said.
Another concern not unique to Brescia is the mental health of employees and students. Pandemic fatigue and anxiety, mixed with the stressors typical to college life, has made mental health a priority.
Brescia has provided internal support for students and faculty and staff, McCrary said.
“Our employees are also impacted, and we want to place their mental health at the top of the list, because without their resolve and engagement, we would suffer as an institution,” she said.
The school has also experienced some enrollment decline, which Chris Houk, Brescia vice president of enrollment management, believes is a direct result of COVID.
College representatives have had limited access to visit prospective high school students within schools due to appropriate limitations on outside visitors. Some of those visits were replaced with virtual options, but Houk said those “are not the same as an in person experience.”
“COVID placed a lot of stress on adult students who would otherwise be choosing to return to college to pursue an undergraduate or graduate degree,” he said. “The hope is that as the stress from COVID subsides, adult students will consider returning to college.”
He said spring enrollment numbers won’t be available until March, but he anticipates a decline.
How the pandemic will impact Brescia long term is something McCrary said officials at the school are investigating.
The school is setting initiatives in place and acting to level the decrease in enrollment by targeting specific groups of students, like seniors. Preparing for the unknown means preparing in many different ways, but also being able to adjust the path quickly as events quickly unfold, she said.
“Right now, we are continuing to follow the initiatives we set forth in our five-year strategic plan, but we have also reviewed it to ensure it is still applicable,” she said.
Parts of the plan include three imperatives: enriching the educational experience, enhancing and modernizing infrastructure, and embracing the school’s responsibility to lead.
“With some adjustments, the plan is still relevant, and we will stay the course set forth prior to the onset of the pandemic and adjust as needed,” McCrary said.
