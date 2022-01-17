Brescia University officials have been meeting with local business and industry leaders in the area to determine how best to meet their workforce needs.
Specifically, they have met with hospital administrators to determine how the school can support preparations for current and impending worker shortages. They have also met with representatives from Boardwalk Pipelines to discuss how they can meet their current employees’ needs, as well as individuals in the construction field, said Lauren McCrary, Brescia vice president of executive affairs.
McCrary said all the discussions are in the preliminary stage, but that Brescia students and stakeholders can benefit from the school working to address needs that are specific to the community.
The school ensures students are prepared for real-world work experience by graduating students with technical and critical thinking skills, as well as them having a strong liberal arts education, she said.
“Also, by collaborating with community partners, we will ensure our students’ education is relevant and their educational outcomes will be current with professional standards,” she said.
Father Larry Hostetter, Brescia president, said he and other school leaders are excited about the possibilities these collaborations present.
He said it’s an important step for higher education to move in, and that tailoring Brescia’s traditional liberal arts education to meet the needs of employers in the area is integral.
Local employers are looking for ways to advance critical thinking and communication skills among their workforce, and the Owensboro area is fortunate to have several higher education institutions to assist with that, he said.
“We need to do things for the future,” he said. “Higher education is changing.”
Brescia joins other local post-secondary institutions, like Owensboro Community & Technical College and Western Kentucky University, which have also designed specific programs geared toward local workforce needs.
Recently, OCTC designed a commercial driver’s license (CDL) course with the Owensboro Riverport Authority to help address the regional issue of truck driver shortages. WKU has partnered with OPS to assist with its grow-your-own-educator program, providing individuals with a cost-effective and quick path to earning their certifications.
