Brescia students were spread out Monday across Owensboro as part of the inaugural Month of Service.
Jake Davis, director of alumni and donor relations, said new students have been taking part in service projects during their first week on campus for more than a decade.
But this is the first time the program has been expanded to cover the entire month.
“To make a coordinated effort of service more accessible to our alumni base around the country and world, we decided to establish the Brescia University Month of Service, allowing Bearcats from all over to participate in ways convenient to them,” Davis said.
The purpose is to give back and serve communities “in the name of Brescia” and promote servant leadership, Davis said.
“We wanted to show that (it) doesn’t end when you leave Brescia,” Davis said. “It’s something we hope all who find themselves a member of the Brescia community carry with them for life.”
On Monday, Brescia sent groups to Unity Fellowship, Habitat for Humanity, H.L. Neblett Center, Daniel Pitino Shelter, Sts. Joseph and Paul Catholic Church, Daviess County Animal Shelter, Owensboro Humane Society and New Beginnings.
At Unity Fellowship, students helped clean, organize and sort clothing for the church’s thrift store.
Alan Veach, who oversees Unity Fellowship’s thrift store and soup kitchen, said a large number of students showed up, completing the tasks faster than expected.
“What they’ve done in a couple hours, it would’ve take us two weeks to do with the volunteers at church,” Veach said.
Icces Crocker, Brescia’s director of student success, and Maura O’Donoghue, assistant librarian, led the students volunteering at Unity Fellowship.
Both Crocker and O’Donoghue have been involved with the Brescia’s service projects in the past.
“We try to help out nonprofits first, and when that doesn’t happen, we reach out to other places,” Crocker said.
The goal is for Brescia to reach 1,000 volunteer hours for the month, Davis said.
“You don’t have to be directly connected to Brescia to participate,” Davis said. “If this effort is something that inspires you, we encourage you to volunteer with your favorite organization and do so in honor of Brescia.”
For the volunteer hours to be counted, go to www.brescia.edu/brescia-university-month-of-service.
