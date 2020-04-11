Brescia University and Kentucky Wesleyan College are providing temporary housing, at no cost, for law enforcement officers and emergency workers who may be exposed to COVID-19 in the line of duty.
Both schools are offering housing for responders and medical staff. Joshua Clary, vice president for student affairs and dean of students at Brescia University, said the college has 28 units available in Brescia-owned homes that have been converted to student housing.
“The leadership was having a meeting and discussing how we could give back to the community” during the crisis, said the Rev. Larry Hostetter, Brescia’s president. “We heard there might be a need (for housing) for first responders in high contact situations.”
Clary said Kentucky Wesleyan has about 20 units available on its campus.
“I have a friend who works at Manhattan College in the Bronx in New York City … and Gov. Cuomo asked them to open their halls,” Clary said.
Clary said he talked about providing housing for responders to county Emergency Management Director Andy Ball, who polled responding agencies and found there was interest.
The idea is that responders can stay in private apartments on one of the campuses “so they are not potentially exposing their families at home” to coronavirus, Clary said.
To be eligible, responders must have tested negative for COVID-19 and have to have been symptom-free for 14 days. A responder who tests positive for the virus has to leave the housing. Emergency Management will coordinate to find housing for responders who test positive and don’t want to return home.
The rooms have beds, amenities such as wi-fi and shared kitchens. Responders using the rooms will have to provide their own bedding. The rooms have shared bathrooms, which those using the rooms will be responsible to clean, but some cleaning supplies will be provided.
No visitors will be allowed.
While there are some students remaining on Brescia’s campus while the school is shut down, the responders will be housed well away from students, Clary said.
A notice that the rooms were available to responders was sent out Friday morning. The rooms will be filled on a first come-first served basis.
“Monday would be the earliest we would have anyone staying with us,” Clary said.
In an email, Ball said if more rooms are needed for responders after those at Brescia and Kentucky Wesleyan are filled, EMA officials will search for additional space.
Emergency personnel, medical personnel and first-responders who would like to use one of the rooms available at Brescia University or Kentucky Wesleyan College can contact Clary at josh.clary@brescia.edu.
