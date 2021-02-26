Brescia University and Kentucky Wesleyan College are among 57 schools in the state to get a share of $203.6 million to support students and campus communities during the coronavirus crisis.
U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell, the Senate Republican leader, said the money, distributed by the U.S. Department of Education, was made available “by the additional, targeted COVID-19 rescue legislation” that he “led to enactment in December.”
Brescia will receive $1.2 million and KWC, $1.45 million.
Owensboro Community & Technical College was not on the list.
“Kentucky’s colleges and universities have taken bold and innovative steps to protect their campus communities during the COVID-19 pandemic,” McConnell said in a news release.
“I’m proud to announce these additional federal resources that will support students as they pursue their education and reach for their goals,” he said.
McConnell added, “With the increasing distribution of safe and effective vaccines across Kentucky, we are closer than ever to ending this crisis. As we do, our institutions of higher education are well-positioned to help our commonwealth come roaring back.”
Last year, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, which McConnell introduced, delivered more than $156 million to Kentucky’s colleges and universities.
Schools could transfer the emergency financial aid to students to help pay for course materials, technology, housing, food, healthcare and childcare costs.
Also this week, McConnell announced an additional investment of nearly $1.2 billion into Kentucky’s K-12 education, including private schools, and childcare facilities.
• Alice Lloyd College, $1,309,966
• American College of Barbering, $76,600
• American National University, $335,944
• Appalachian Beauty School, $35,066
• Asbury Theological Seminary, $419,058
• Asbury University, $1,736,565
• Ashland Community and Technical College, $3,997,808
• ATA College, $1,084,525
• Barrett & Company School of Hair Design, $48,170
• Beckfield College, $647,452
• Bellarmine University, $3,570,531
• Berea College, $5,326,942
• Big Sandy Community & Technical College, $4,476,232
• Campbellsville University. $7,256,937
• Centre College of Kentucky, $1,421,366
• Eastern Kentucky University, $18,411,187
• Elizabethtown Community & Technical College, $6,335,828
• Galen Health Institutes, $5,652,086
• Georgetown College, $1,481,847
• Henderson Community College, $1,807,184
• Hopkinsville Community College, $3,556,627
• Ideal Beauty Academy, $24,636
• Jenny Lea Academy of Cosmetology, $41,995
• Kentucky Christian University, $919,413
• Kentucky Horseshoeing School, $24,175
• Kentucky State University, $2,817,902
• Lexington Healing Arts Academy, $68,733
• Lexington Theological Seminary, $21,480
• Lindsey Institute of Cosmetology, $38,613
• Lindsey Wilson College, $4,250,842
• Louisville Presbyterian Theological Seminary, $53,158
• Medical Career and Technical College, $117,213
• MedQuest College, $671,848
• Midway University, $1,614,558
• Morehead State University, $11,119,678
• Murray State University, $10,236,265
• Paul Mitchell The School, Lexington, $172,777
• Paul Mitchell The School, Louisville, $151,035
• PJ’s College of Cosmetology, $279,570
• PJ’s College of Cosmetology, $51,177
• Regina Webb Academy, $20,918
• Somerset Community College, $7,072,505
• Southeast Kentucky Community & Technical College, $3,839,470
• Spalding University, $1,902,707
• Summit Salon Academy, $109,212
• Thomas More University, $2,520,355
• Transylvania University, $1,278,124
• Tri‐State Barber College, $19,107
• Union College, $1,956,695
• University of Kentucky, $26,729,420
• University of Louisville, $20,434,285
• University of Pikeville, $2,756,839
• University of the Cumberlands, $5,852,797
• West Kentucky Community & Technical College, $6,080,214
• Western Kentucky University, $18,748,413
