Brescia University held a ceremony Friday to dedicate the academic mall between the Moore Center and the Roberts Center for the Sciences in honor of Sister Vivian Bowles, former Brescia University president.
Bowles, an alumna from the Class of 1969, taught at the school for almost 35 years.
She was also president of the university from 1995 until 2007.
During her time as president, Brescia College received approval from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges in 1998 to become Brescia University.
“Because I’m an alumna, [Brescia] will always be an important part of my life,” Bowles said.
The mall itself was a passion project of Bowles’ during her time as president, and had petitioned the city of Owensboro to close 7th Street to build it, after previous administrations had tried to do that, to no avail.
“I kept working on it,” Bowles said. “And when it went to City Hall for the vote, we got all of our alumni to go and support the vote, and we were able to close 7th Street. We put up the arch, and we made what we call an academic mall for our students to try to create a campus that would be safer for them, but would also be welcoming.”
By doing this, it also made the chapel become the center and the “heart” of the university, Bowles said.
“Our alumni have always supported us,” Bowles said. “We had a lot of traditional students, a lot of nontraditional students, and we gradually increased the number of resident students. I can’t say enough about our students, our alumni, and I still feel that way.”
“Brescia’s home to me because I’ve spent so much of my life here,” Bowles said. “Even though I’ve been gone from faculty and staff for 12 or 14 years, I’m still engaged in any way I can.”
Bowles still tries to recruit students to go to Brescia, to financially help the school, with her seeing Brescia as her family.
“I don’t have any children or grandchildren, but Brescia is my family,” Bowles said. “Some people tease me and say, ‘Brescia’s your child, don’t deny!’ I didn’t birth it, but I did try to help raise it a little.”
More from this section
During her time as president, Bowles also helped to build Trustees Hall and Young Hall, in addition to buying 22 pieces of properties through the help of the trustees and donors.
“It was under my leadership that we did become Brescia University, through the graduate programs and excellence in other programs,” Bowles said. “That was important because we were getting a lot of international students, and in their countries, they have to graduate from a university, not a college.
Additionally, Bowles helped with the beautification of campus, taking it from a concrete look to something that is more like a traditional university, through remodeling which carried through her tenure and into the presidency of the Rev. Larry Hostetter, Bowles said.
“If you dress up, you usually feel better about yourself for at least a while or that occasion, and I think our mother Brescia University is prouder of itself too when its beauty is accented,” Bowles said. “I don’t think appearance is everything, but I think appearance draws people in, then you get the blessings they have to offer.”
Bowles’ work continues to be done today, with programs she put forward still working to improve the university, Hostetter said.
“I think she’s somebody upon whose shoulders we’ve built what we’re doing right now, so that we can continue her work, the beautification of campus,” Hostetter said. “It was really her vision that set the tone for where we are today as a university that isn’t just a small university in an out-of-the-way place, but it’s a place that’s making an impact on a broad level.”
Bowles had also expanded the donor base for the university, repainted every building on campus through her work, and had created an endowment to help with scholarships that students receive to this day, Hostetter said.
“In her day, students make up their minds about if they want to go to a college in the first three minutes.” Hostetter said. “That’s actually changed a little bit; today it’s 30 seconds. Students have that first impression of their future college in 30 seconds that they come on campus, so we always want to be sure that what the student’s first impression is is a good one, and she helped make that possible through the beautification efforts she started in the late 90s and early 2000s.”
Because of her work, Brescia has managed to become the Owensboro landmark that it is today, bringing people from across the country, and world, to the city. Hostetter said.
“We’re very proud to be part of the Owensboro community, and to help with making Owensboro a destination place,” Hostetter said.
Bowles asked in her speech for people to continue supporting Brescia, and “the legacy of Brescia is an Owensboro legacy.”
“[I am grateful] to the friends and donors that Brescia has,” Bowles said. “We would not be able to be who we are today without it, and I’m very impressed with Father Larry’s leadership and his sense of direction, and the board of trustees who have to approve and think of things. I’m especially proud of being an Ursuline Sister of Mount St. Joseph, because we began this, and this is our legacy to the community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.