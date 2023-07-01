Brescia University held a ceremony Friday to dedicate the academic mall between the Moore Center and the Roberts Center for the Sciences in honor of Sister Vivian Bowles, former Brescia University president.

Bowles, an alumna from the Class of 1969, taught at the school for almost 35 years.

Damon Stone, 270-228-2833, dstone@messenger-inquirer.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.