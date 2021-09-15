Brescia University has been named a “best value” school among regional southern colleges by U.S. News & World Report.
The publication, which ranks colleges annually, listed Brescia as 15th in the category of “Best Value Schools for Regional Colleges in the South.”
Brescia was also ranked 31st in the category of “Best Regional Colleges in the South,” which focuses on schools that offer undergraduate degrees, with fewer than half of degrees in liberal arts.
In the release, Brescia president, the Rev. Larry Hostetter said, “We do our best to make sure that a Brescia education is affordable while maintaining high quality. These recognitions affirm that we are doing both, offering a great education at the most affordable price possible.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.