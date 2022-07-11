Brescia University and the Department of Family and Juvenile Services are partnering for the “Get the Gig” program for the Court Designated Worker Diversion Program.
“Get the Gig” will teach participants how to fill out job applications, interview and how to keep the job they want over six sessions lasting 45 minutes between July 18 and July 20.
It will also address four antisocial aspects that could impact participants. It will touch on boundaries and expectations; connect participants with new people and community support; aid in developing new views on life and opportunities; provide knowledge to increase confidence in goal setting and inspiration to achieve them; and give participants a positive interaction.
The program is only offered to those who are in the Court Designated Worker Diversion Program but is not required as part of the program.
“Career Services is excited to partner with the Court Designated Worker Diversion Program to provide job skill training to the youth in Owensboro,” said Morgan Russelburg, director of career services at Brescia. “I am fortunate to work at a university that allows me to serve the community while also doing something I am very passionate about.”
Russelburg has a bachelors of science in criminal justice and said before pursuing a career in higher education, she had a passion for the juvenile justice system.
“When I was approached about doing this, I was excited because it combines two things I am passionate about,” she said. “I am a proponent of rehabilitation in our juvenile justice system when at all possible, and this is part of that.”
When Russelburg brought the idea to her supervisor, she said it was a chance to get to know the youth in the community, get them on campus and get them thinking about higher education and career paths.
“By keeping them on campus for the program and having them come here during the day, I feel like it opens the door to having conversations about college and showing them it’s not scary and is attainable,” she said.
Russelburg said she feels it is part of Brescia’s mission to be involved in the community and care for others.
“I am more than excited to get them on our campus,” she said. “I hope I can get them excited about employment and learning about themselves and what they’re good at.”
The partnership is in the early stages, and the July sessions are considered a pilot program. Russelburg said if the pilot program is a success, they will reassess and consider continuing “Get the Gig.”
“This is just something that really fits into Brescia’s mission and why we do what we do here,” she said. “Obviously we want students to come to college, and we want to grow our students and our youth, but helping our community and loving our community is something we are very passionate about.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.