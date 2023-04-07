The Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education (CPE) has awarded Brescia University a $49,950 grant to create a summer bridge program for first-year students.
The program will be held July 24 to Aug. 4.
Icces Crocker, director of student success at Brescia, said the “Bearcats Building Bridges” program is aimed at students registered to take English 010, Interdisciplinary Course 009, Math 005 and Math 006.
“The plan is to help students learn skills in those courses,” she said. “We want to help them explore their career and academic choices.”
One of the goals of the program is to address the areas of writing, reading, math and student success skills while combining them with diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI).
“We are going to explore DEI and weave it into their readings and utilize student success skills that are equitable to all,” Crocker said. “We also want to explore having speakers, mostly alumni, of different backgrounds come in and talk about how they have achieved academic success.”
Crocker said she wants participating students to learn college success skills, along with the Brescia culture.
“Being able to have the students meet the faculty before the year begins and know staff resources can be helpful,” she said. “When students begin classes, they’re not trying to learn all of that on top of their classes.”
This is the first time in recent years that Brescia has had a summer bridge program, Crocker said.
“CPE has always been one of Brescia’s partners,” she said. “I use a lot of their resources and researches. The organization’s president, Aaron Thompson, was our commencement speaker one year.”
Students in the accepted courses will be able to fill out an application for the program, which is limited to 40 spots. Crocker said CPE is distributing a flyer to area high schools and partners with more information on the program.
“Our main goal is to set students up for success,” she said. “Students can get overwhelmed in the fall semester, and we want them to start off on the right foot so they’re not playing catch-up.”
Crocker said she is looking forward to reaching out to students in a different way.
“In my position, I work with students in the tutoring center, students with disabilities and those who need help finding success goals,” she said. “Being able to know students in their first year is exciting to me.”
Other opportunities during the program include early move-in for resident students, individualized student support and cohort model to promote community building.
For more information on “Bearcats Building Bridges,” email Crocker at icces.crocker@brescia.edu or call 270-686-4274.
