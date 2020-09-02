Brescia University has received a $295,343 grant from the Department of Justice and the Office of Violence Against Women that will go toward increasing security and education on campus.
Josh Clery, Brescia vice president of student affairs and dean of students, said Tuesday that the overall goal of the grant is to provide education and reduce cases of domestic violence, dating violence, stalking and sexual assault. Brescia has partnered with both the Owensboro Police Department and New Beginnings for this grant, and each organization will be given some of the grant funds for their time and travel expenses to help facilitate this mission.
A large chunk of the funds will be spent on purchasing and installing security cameras around the campus, Clery said.
“OPS will help us with their drone team,” he said. “They will go into the parking lot and establish where the best views are, and the best places to put cameras.”
New Beginnings will help Brescia with education and prevention. The school already works with the organization if there are student victims of domestic violence, sexual assault or stalking, Clery said, and this will further strengthen that partnership.
“We will be enhancing the Green Dot training that they provide to student leaders and faculty and staff,” he said.
According to the New Beginnings website, the Green Dot training is a nationally recognized strategy “based around the belief that each one of us holds power as bystanders to actively prevent violence and shape our community norms.”
Year one of the grant program will be focused on building infrastructure to support the safety goals, and after the cameras and other security measures are in place, Clery said “we move heavily into prevention education.”
While the college campus does not have reported instances of dating violence, domestic violence or sexual assault, Clery said the school applied for the grant to shore up weaknesses where officials knew they could do better.
Clery, and other school officials, know that just because instances aren’t reported does not mean they are not occurring on campus. He is also aware that whenever students and staff are trained better on how to report and recognize forcible sexual offenses of domestic violence situations, the reported numbers may go up. That doesn’t bother him, though.
“In my view, that’s a good thing because we can ensure they are getting the help they need from New Beginnings, us, or OPD,” Clery said. “We want students to report those things so that we can provide the help for them that they need.”
