Brescia University announced Monday it is enacting a policy change to its admissions that will not require standardized test scores from high school students for the 2021-22 academic year.
To be considered for the upcoming school year, students only have to submit their high school transcripts along with an application. This announcement comes after the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Council of Presidents approved the extension of eligibility based solely on high school GPAs.
Last fall, the university said it was offering a test-optional path on a case-by-case basis for students, but Chris Houk, Brescia vice president for enrollment management and executive director of BUonline, said this policy change “codifies” that standard.
Houk said he and the admissions committee at the school are not concerned that this “lowers the bar” for entrance into the school, but instead allows students some leeway after having such a difficult academic year because of the pandemic. A lot of students were unable to take ACTs and SATs, and struggled with gaps in learning.
The policy for admissions at the school is set in a way that students who meet the standard would be successful, Houk said.
“We are not at all concerned that students won’t be ready for the rigor of college,” he said.
A press release sent by the school said applications for entry into Brescia will be “evaluated on the basis of college preparatory curriculum that includes English, mathematics, sciences and social students” and that foreign languages, fine arts and computer sciences subjects are also “strongly recommended.”
If students should struggle, Houk said, there is a department at Brescia called the Ursuline Center for Teaching and Learning that is dedicated to the success of students. That infrastructure has already been in place to help students with any of their academic needs.
With a small school like Brescia, which has smaller class sizes, transitioning from an inconsistent high school senior year can be easier, Houk said, and there are supports in place that ensure students “will definitely be taken care of here at the university.”
COVID-19 “significantly disrupted” high school seniors and their abilities to take standardized tests that are typical for college entry, Houk said.
“Brescia’s test-optional policy allows students to be immediately considered for acceptance today without having to wait to take the exam,” he said. “This past year has been very difficult for everyone, especially the high school students.”
Brescia applications are currently being accepted at www.brescia.edu/apply/.
For more information regarding Brescia University’s test-optional admissions, please contact Rachel Whelan at rachel.whelan@brescia.edu or 270.686.2110.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.