First year students at Brescia University spent their Monday morning completing service projects for various resource centers around the community.
Students visited the Botanical Garden, Hager Preschool, Girls Inc. in Rolling Heights, the Daniel Pitino Shelter, St. Benedict’s and the Neblett Center to complete tasks given to them by the centers.
Patricia Lovett, assistant dean of students for student activities and leadership development and co-director of First Year Experience, said the projects are part of the BU 101 course, which is an introduction to the campus.
“We introduce them to the community but also help them transition from high school to college, which is the purpose of the First Year Experience program,” she said.
This program is part of the new student orientation, which lasted from Aug. 13-15, before beginning classes Tuesday, Aug. 16.
Lovett’s group assisted at the Neblett Center helping pick up trash and do minimal yard and building work such as pulling weeds and cleaning windows.
“One of the four pillars at Brescia is ‘servant leadership,’ ” Lovett said. “We really want to lead by example and encourage our students to get to know people in the community and serve Owensboro.”
Some of the students who have participated in the required service projects have gone back to those centers to volunteer on a regular basis, Lovett said.
“Last year, I had a group that came back and worked with the Western Academy at the Neblett Center and they had a celebration day and they ran the game stations,” she said.
Sophomore Adam Gregory participated in the program as a freshman and returned this year as a peer mentor.
“It’s a good experience. I’m from Hancock County and seeing a new side of Owensboro is a great thing,” he said. “Being here, in this area, with this community is a special occasion. They’re a good, young group and I love what they’re doing for the community.”
Gregory is a secondary education major and his First Year Experience service project was also at the Neblett Center.
“Coming here and seeing the children play, being around the adults and seeing their attitudes towards something simple like taking care of children while their parents are at work can really show students how they can grow,” Gregory said.
Gregory said he hopes he can volunteer with the Neblett Center this year.
