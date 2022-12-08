Brescia University will hold its second annual Christmas Market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 17 in the Moore Center on campus.

“For close to 40 years there was a Christmas ham sale, and it was a big fundraiser,” said Jake Davis, director of alumni and donor relations at Brescia. “The pandemic made getting hams very difficult.”

