Brescia University will hold its second annual Christmas Market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 17 in the Moore Center on campus.
“For close to 40 years there was a Christmas ham sale, and it was a big fundraiser,” said Jake Davis, director of alumni and donor relations at Brescia. “The pandemic made getting hams very difficult.”
Davis said after the university decided to stop the ham sale, they pivoted during the first year of COVID-19 to partner with Niko’s Bakery and Cafe and local coffee shops.
The market, which supports the alumni association, will feature different local vendors, including Niko’s, HelloPop, Stave Coffee Company, Big Turkey Foot Coffee, Mylke Coffee Company and Tinker Tortoise.
Davis said the reason it was decided to also have a presale for items was because the university offered a presale on hams and decided to carry that over. To order through the presale, visit www.brescia.edu/christmasmarket/. The preorder deadline is Dec. 12.
The money raised from the market will go into the alumni association’s general fund.
“We have several fundraisers throughout the year, and the alumni association also has an endowed scholarship this money goes towards,” Davis said. “We do a little bit of everything.”
Brescia will be accepting vendor signups until next week. Davis said vendors must have an Owensboro business license.
“We are proud to be working with the local community,” he said.
Santa Claus will be at the market from 10 a.m. to noon for pictures. Attendees are also encouraged to take photos with Barney the Bearcat, the university’s mascot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.