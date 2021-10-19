Brescia University will be hosting a panel discussion on Wednesday about the book, "Just Mercy," by Bryan Stevenson. Susan Montalvo-Gesser, Ashley Adams, Naheed Murtaza and Charles Boteler will be panelists, with Brescia University Ursuline Center for Teaching Learning Director Dr. Anna Kuthy acting as moderator. This is event is part of the University’s homecoming week celebrations and is open to the public at no cost to attend. The discussion will begin at 7 p.m. in Taylor Lecture Hall and masks will be required.
To watch the livestream of this event, please visit https://livestream.com/accounts/19227302/justmercy. For more information on the panel discussion, please contact Rachel Whelan, Brescia University Director of Public Relations and Marketing at rachel.whelan@brescia.edu
