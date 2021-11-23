The Brescia University Caritas Center is co-sponsoring an online event Tuesday, Nov. 23, with the Project for the Study of Love in Religion at Regent’s Park College and the University of Oxford that will examine the nature of love and how it compels us to care for the planet.
The event is free, but registration is required. Emily DeMoor, Brescia assistant professor of theology and director of the Caritas Center, will present her lecture titled “Loving the Planet” from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Brescia’s Caritas Center, a faculty and scholarly resource, provides a collaboration space for the continuation of bringing caritas, or love, alive in Brescia’s community, and beyond. It will also offer opportunities for additional programming, professional development and networking at the local, national and international levels, according to BU.
Similar to its Catholic and Ursuline identity, Brescia has “made the call to Jesus” to love one another a part of its culture, said Father Larry Hostetter, Brescia president.
BU endeavors to live that call through the Caritas Center, he said.
“The creation of the Caritas Cemter at Brescia University reflects our desire to share our scholarly resources with others interested in this important theological concept,” he said. “Dr. Emily DeMoor, as the first director, is well qualified to lead the implementation of the Caritas Center.”
Specifically, DeMoor’s lecture will assess the work of theologians, as well as nature writers, philosophers and scientists who explore the natural world as a subject, and how it exists within the context of knowledge, spiritual encounters and love, and how that love pushes us to care and love the planet.
Other presentations that will be featured during the event include one from Oliver Davies, senior international research professor in science, philosophy and ethics at Renmin University of China.
Davies will present on the topic “Love in the Environment.” The launch of “Love as Common Ground,” an inter-faith essay on love in religion that has been edited by Paul S. Fiddes, a professor of systematic theology in the University of Oxford, principal emeritus of Regent’s Park College, Oxford, and senior fellow of the college, will also be presented.
Three other contributors for the program will be Leyla Tajer, a lecturer in Islamic Studies at Help University in Malaysia; professor Melissa Raphael, a professor emerita in Jewish Theology at the University of Gloucestershire; and professor Paul Weller, a professor emeritus in inter-faith relations at the University of Derby.
DeMoor said she is grateful for the exciting opportunity to present this work.
“We look forward to bringing others within the Brescia community and beyond into this project, highlighting the ongoing, valuable work of our faculty and staff as we respond to the command of Jesus to one another,” she said.
To register for this event, visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/ loving-the-planet-the- project-for-the-study-of-love-in-religion-tickets- 173356713597.
Bobbie Hayse
