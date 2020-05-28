Brescia University announced on Wednesday a new master of science degree in clinical psychology.
The program also has received accreditation from the Southern Association of College and Schools Commission on Colleges that will be implemented on Aug. 2, 2020 when classes will be available.
The program is designed to prepare students to become licensed as a psychological associate, or LPA, in the state of Kentucky, according to Sagan Storm, Brescia associate director of graduate admissions.
Storm said the university wanted to design a program to fit the needs of the community.
“This is really for students who are ready to get into the field and start working,” she said of the 45-credit hour program.
According to a release sent by the university, the program is designed to “prepare students for various health care services,” both direct and supportive. Program participants will learn diagnoses and treatment of emotional, mental, anxiety or addictive disorders.
Brescia also offers additional coursework some students may need to become licensed as psychological practitioners, the release said.
The school also received a $10,000 grant from Owensboro Health to begin program development.
The Rev. Larry Hostetter, Brescia’s president, said the creation of this program is in the spirit of the founders of the school.
“The fact that the faculty and staff who were involved in creating and implementing this new program were able to do so in the middle of a pandemic crisis says so much about the Brescia Difference and our deep desire to serve our students and the needs of our community,” he said.
Storm agreed, saying “there have been a lot of people working really hard for awhile” on the program development.
“They have been planning this at least for a year,” she said.
Another benefit of the program is that it can be completed either online or in-person, so any students who are interested but may be hesitant of campus interruptions like those caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, should not be worried, Storm said.
“We don’t see that being an issue with this program,” she said. “We can continue it online.”
She said the free application for the program is already posted on the Brescia website at brescia.edu.
For more information about the program or questions about filling out an application, contact Storm at 270-686-4240 or sagan.storm@brescia.edu.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.