Brescia University’s new master of speech-language pathology program has received official accreditation from the Southern Association of College and Schools Commission on Colleges.
This accreditation will be implemented on Aug. 2, when the first classes for the program will be available. The program also received candidacy from the Council on Academic Accreditation in Audiology and Speech-Language Pathology of the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association.
The Rev. Larry Hostetter, Brescia’s president, said the approval from both of these accreditation bodies further strengthens the school’s resolve surrounding the need for the program, and the high-quality curriculum involved in ensuring Brescia students become skilled and passionate practitioners in the field of speech and hearing.
“By offering a master’s degree to complement the path of our already well-established bachelors in speech-language pathology, Brescia University signals to our community that we are responsive to their needs,” Hostetter said.
Additionally, he said, because this is an online program, the school will be able to extend graduates’ impact in other communities, which is the mission of Brescia: “To create a more compassionate human community through service.”
The program will be entirely online. It will be a minimum of 60 credit hours and includes a practicum of 375 clock hours with 25 observation hours.
Brescia unveiled this program in March, adding to its expansion of other graduate program offerings over the last few years, including the creation of a master’s degree in clinical psychology and an updated master of business administration program.
Successful candidates for the program will have a completed communication science and disorders undergraduate degree, with a grade of an A or B in all major courses. Current seniors are welcome to apply, Storm said, and there is no GRE or GMAT required.
Brescia offers an undergraduate degree in communication science and disorders.
Julie Hess, Brescia assistant professor of speech pathology, is excited for the students and the community.
“Speech therapists provide important services across the lifespan,” Hess said. “It is wonderful that students near and far will have the opportunity to study speech-language pathology at Brescia University.”
For more information about the admissions process, visit https://www.brescia.edu/program/master-of-science-in-speech-language-pathology/.
For more information about the application process, contact Sagan Storm, associate director of graduate admissions at 1-877-BRESCIA, 270-686-4240, or at sagan.storm@brescia.edu.
For more information about accreditation, contact Rachel Whelan at rachel.whelan@brescia.edu or 270-686-2110.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
