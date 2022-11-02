With many political pundits predicting a “red wave” of Republicans taking congressional seats after next week’s elections, Rep. Brett Guthrie looks to do his part toward that end by securing his eighth term as 2nd District congressional representative.

Critical of what he says are inflationary policies by the Biden Administration, Guthrie is one of the signers of the Republican’s “Commitment to America” — a set of conservative policies lawmakers have vowed to implement if they take back Congress.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.