The Brew Bridge, 800 W. Second St., will bring back tent dining Tuesday.
Last year, before vaccines were available and the pandemic was still raging, many people were hesitant to dine in.
So, the Brew Bridge came up with an idea. They set up seven heated tents that would seat up to 10 people each on the patio for private dining.
And David Haynes, one of the owners, said it was a big hit.
“It went extremely well,” he said. “We did it from November through March. We can’t use our patio for dining during those months anyway.”
Vaccines have been available since January, and people are dining out again in large numbers.
But the Brew Bridge is going to bring back the tent for a second year.
Haynes said he expects the idea of private dining in heated tents will continue to be popular during the colder months.
There’s a $10 rental deposit per tent.
But Haynes said it’s refundable once the people arrive at the brewery.
Tent dining became popular all over the country last year.
In Owensboro, the Skiadas family, which owns the Famous Bistro and Lure Seafood and Grille restaurants downtown, erected a large tent that could hold up to 500 people on the former American Legion property across from Smothers Park.
“You can order from either or both restaurants, and we’ll deliver your meal free with a golf cart,” Ben Skiadas said then.
The Brew Bridge, Owensboro’s first brewery since 1903, celebrated its first anniversary in July.
That first year was rocky.
The coronavirus pandemic caused bars and restaurants to be closed for two months in the spring of 2020 and 18 days in November.
Then, they operated at limited capacity until June 11.
But Haynes and his partners found a way to survive with ideas like the patio tents.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
