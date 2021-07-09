The Brew Bridge brewery, 800 W. Second St., is celebrating its first anniversary on Saturday.
David Haynes, who opened the business with Max Garvin, estimates that they’ve made 200 barrels of beer in the past 12 months.
That includes 80 different beers.
“We haven’t actually been brewing for the past two months,” Haynes said, “because we’re bringing in new equipment that will let us brew three times as much.”
He said he expects to sell at least twice as much beer next year, especially with large crowds expected for the Owensboro Air Show and Owensboro HydroFair in August and conventions returning to the Owensboro Convention Center down the street.
The coronavirus pandemic caused bars and restaurants to be closed for two months last spring and 18 days in November and operate at limited capacity until June 11.
Haynes said the Brew Bridge’s dining room is big and the tables are spread apart.
Business has been steady, he said.
The Brew Bridge was the first brewery in town since the Owensboro Brewery closed in 1903.
Then, Mile Wide Beer Co. opened in November.
And last month, Louisville-based Goodwood Brewing Co. announced plans to open its fifth restaurant — Goodwood Restaurant & Brewery — on the first floor of The Enclave at Frederica Street and Veterans Boulevard downtown around the first of the year.
Haynes said when he and Garvin were planning their brewery they thought the city could handle two and possibly three breweries.
“We’re confident in our staff,” he said. “We don’t look at the others as competition. More breweries bring more people downtown. Tourists usually have a couple of beers, so we think they’ll go from one to another.”
To celebrate its birthday, the brewery will release a new beer — Brew Bridge Tripel — add a cocktail called “Baby Blue Sparkle” and Brew Cheese, made from one of its beers.
Raleigh Keegan will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday.
Haynes and Garvin’s Escape Today next door to the brewery is adding a Harry Potter-themed escape room later this month.
That part of the business offers video games, escape rooms and axe throwing.
And as part of its anniversary celebration, Brew Bridge will feature Josh Orion on Sunday, Buddy Tyree on July 16, Tyler Embry on July 18, the V-bombs on July 25, Johnna Day on July 30 and Ariel & the High Wheels on July 31.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
