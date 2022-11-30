You say you’d like to go out to see the Owensboro Christmas Lights display in Stonegate subdivision on Kentucky 54 and the county’s big Christmas display at Panther Creek Park, but hate to fight the traffic?
Well, The Brew Bridge has a deal for you.
Every Friday and Saturday night until Christmas, the brewery is taking its 22-passenger trolley out to both locations, which often see hundreds of cars on weekend nights.
And for $5 a person, you can leave the driving to them.
“We started last week,” David Haynes, one of the owners of the brewery, said Tuesday. “And business has been good. We’re almost booked out for the year.”
There are still some seats left, he said, and people can reserve them by calling the brewery at 270-215-7742.
Haynes said the trolley makes two trips a night to both locations.
The first is at 5:30 and the second starts at 7:30.
Both leave from the brewery at 800 W. Second St.
The Brew Bridge bought the 2008 Chance trolley bus in September 2021 with plans to start cruising the downtown streets during the first week of October to pick up people and bring them to the brewery.
This year, it decided to add the Christmas lights tours.
The Lashbrook family has been wowing people from several counties each Christmas for 30 years with its Christmas lights in Stonegate, and neighbors have joined in to make the subdivision a December tourist attraction.
Jeff Lashbrook started decorating his house when his family moved there in 1992.
By last year, he had surpassed 300,000 lights.
The home was featured on the second season of ABC’s “The Great Christmas Light Fight” in 2014, and its popularity grew fast after that.
