Shortly before 1 p.m. Saturday, the Owensboro Convention Center lobby filled with beer enthusiasts, eager to try the brews on hand at the center’s annual “Hops of the Ohio.”

The beer festival moved to the Owensboro Convention Center this year. Craft brewers from as far away as Lexington served tastes of signature beers featuring flavors that ranted from tangerine to bourbon to jalapeño.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.