Shortly before 1 p.m. Saturday, the Owensboro Convention Center lobby filled with beer enthusiasts, eager to try the brews on hand at the center’s annual “Hops of the Ohio.”
The beer festival moved to the Owensboro Convention Center this year. Craft brewers from as far away as Lexington served tastes of signature beers featuring flavors that ranted from tangerine to bourbon to jalapeño.
Ben Cocanougher, of Lexington Brewery and Distilling Co., had two bourbon barrel beers on tap. The brewers were not selling their beers Saturday. Rather, Cocanougher said “Hops on the Ohio” is a way to introduce people to beers they will later seek out at restaurants and stores.
“These are good events,” Cocanougher said. “It’s getting our beer in the hands of people. It’s the best way to try a new beer, because you can try a variety of beers at a small price.”
Doug Laramie, co-owner and head brewer of Henderson Brewing Company, said he was a home brewer when he heard a brewery was in the works in Henderson. He offered to sell his beer formulas to the brewery and ended up being a co-owner.
Laramie said the brewery was showcasing its Bridgeview, an extra strong bitter beer, Saturday.
“It’s definitely one of our core beers,” Laramie said. “We’ve converted many Bud Light drinkers with that beer.”
The brewery staff do festivals as far away as Louisville, but mostly try to stick to events within driving distance of the brewery, Laramie said.
“We try to do as many as we can, because it’s a fun time, and it will introduce people to us,” he said. In Owensboro, some people have never heard of the brewery “even though we have been on tap in town” at local restaurants.
“Any (event) within 30 miles of Henderson, I want to be there. I want to introduce people to the best beer in town.”
Sean Stevens, of White Squirrel Brewery, said he attended previous “Hops on the Ohio” events before the brewery and restaurant was shuttered by the COVID-19 pandemic. The brewery reopened in April.
The Owensboro event “is one of my favorites,” he said.
The premier White Squirrel beer Saturday was the Jalapeño Kolsch.
“It was one everybody loved and wanted back,” Stevens said. “It’s not overpowering; The jalapeño is not the focus of the beer.”
Stevens said he wanted to get back to the festival, and Owensboro will be one of the brewery’s first targets when its distribution widens.
“Before, Owensboro was one of my best markets,” Stevens said. Attending events like Hops on the Ohio is “worth every second.
“It’s good for all the brewers. We’re friends, so we get to hang out” and support each other’s products.
Among the beer stands, Laurelin Doty, owner and assistant winemaker at French Lick Winery, was serving something different. Instead of craft beers, Doty was pouring samples of the winery’s sweet red and white wines.
“It’s my first time at a beer festival,” she said.
The winery is looking at increasing its Kentucky distribution and is in a handful of liquor stores.
French Lick was the only winery at the event, which Doty said offered visitors an alternative.
“We’ve had a couple people who came with significant others or friends who aren’t into beer,” she said.
