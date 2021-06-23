Mike Courtney was a junior in high school in 1982 when he got a job bussing table and washing dishes at Briarpatch Restaurants, 2760 Veach Road.
He worked his way up to grill cook and eventually into management over a 12-year period.
And then, Courtney left to open a G.D. Ritzy’s on Frederica Street and, a decade later, one of Kentucky 54.
Now, he’s returning to Briarpatch as one of the owners — along with Grady Harreld and Joel White, two of his partners at Ritzy’s.
Pat and Kathy Buntin, who met at Briarpatch in the ‘70s, married in 1980 and bought the business in 1987, decided to sell the restaurant, which is about to mark 50 years in business.
“I don’t really know what I’m going to do,” Pat Buntin said Tuesday. “I’ve been working since I was 15. I want to help Mike for awhile. I’ve never not had a job. I’m not sure what I’ll do.”
He said he expects the sale to close in about 30 days.
Pat Buntin said he and Courtney have stayed in touch through the years.
“He’s always kidded around about wanting to buy the Briarpatch when we were ready to sell,” he said. “It was like it was meant to be.”
Courtney said the Briarpatch is “an iconic restaurant. It’s a landmark of Owensboro. I hated to think of it disappearing.”
The salad bar definitely will not change. “It has the best salad bar in Owensboro,” he said.
Courtney said he will keep both Ritzy’s restaurants open as well.
He said, “I want to brighten the place up and do some remodeling. And I want to bring in a line of higher-quality steaks. But I’m not sure of the time frame. There was a time when it was ‘the place’ for steaks in Owensboro. I want to keep it in the Top 3.”
Briarpatch is “off the beaten path” on Veach Road, Courtney said. “That’s a good thing. You don’t have to fight traffic.”
The COVID-19 pandemic, he said, “took its toll on restaurants. The labor pool is not there yet. We have to address that.”
Courtney said, “I learned a lot from Pat. This is a pretty cool story.”
Kathy Buntin started working at the restaurant on Veach Road as a hostess in 1974, when she was 16.
Pat Buntin was 17 when he started working at a sister restaurant in Bowling Green in 1973.
He heard about an opening for an assistant manager at the Owensboro restaurant, applied for it and moved north in June 1974.
It wasn’t the Briarpatch back then.
It was Kentucky Rib-Eye.
The first Kentucky Rib-Eye opened in Bowling Green in 1969, Buntin said.
The Owensboro restaurant opened two years later.
In 1975, Kentucky Rib-Eye became Briarpatch.
In July 1978, the restaurant, which had only served dinner before, added lunch.
And with lunch came Briarpatch’s signature salad bar.
When the restaurant was built in 1971, it was behind what was about to become Lincoln Mall — the city’s first enclosed shopping mall.
But the mall eventually closed and the shopping center became Owensboro Christian Church.
But Briarpatch is still thriving.
The restaurant seats about 200 and was often full before the pandemic.
It employed 48 people then.
