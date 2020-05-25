Bridge expected to 'glow' before end of summer

If all goes as planned, the Glover H. Cary Bridge will be glowing before the end of the summer.
Madisonville-based Groves Electrical Services has been working since March removing the old pendant lighting system, and now has begun installing the new LED lighting system.
According to Assistant City Manager Lelan Hancock, it would either be weather or a delay in parts being shipped that would cause any kind of slow down.
But so far, Hancock said there have been no hitches to impede the $1.9-million project, which is slated to be done by mid-July.
“They’re on schedule and making good progress,” Hancock said. “A lot of it is a learning curve whenever you’re doing a retrofit the way we’re doing it here. It’s how to get the system set up, how to mount it and what’s the best and fastest way to do that.”
During the installation process, about 400 feet of the bridge has been reduced to one lane at a time. The partial lane closure will last from about 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Groves Electric workers began running the LEDs from the Kentucky side, and are currently working on the west-facing part of the bridge.
“I wouldn’t say they’re quite a quarter of the way yet but they would be approaching that,” Hancock said.
A lighting test, however, has already been done on the small portion that has been installed.
Unlike the previous pendant lights that lit up the bridge in a dot pattern, the LED system will be able to light up the beams of the bridge in multiple or single colors. And the lights will be controlled through a smartphone or a tablet app.
“… Each beam will have a light at the bottom and the top — even the diagonals,” Hancock said. “So with the new bridge (lighting), we’ll actually make it glow colors. So we can make the entire bridge blue or any color of the spectrum we choose.”
Once the lighting system is installed, the city is planning an unveiling ceremony.
Hancock said no official date has been set as of yet.
“We’re trying to make plans for that date,” he said. “…We have a few ideas to work around. And I’ll put it like this, before we had COVID-19, we had quite a few different ideas. So as those new rules and regulations get rolled out to us, we’ll adjust and adapt to that for our unveiling.”
With the cost of the project, the city has received negative public comments on its social media page.
The city received similar pushback when it was renovating the downtown riverfront.
Like Smothers Park and the rest of the riverfront when they were unveiled in 2012, Hancock believes many naysayers will change their minds about the new bridge lights.
“At the end of the end, the finished package, people will be quite amazed with and very happy with,” Hancock said.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.