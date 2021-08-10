The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) and Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) have scheduled annual walk-through inspections of Ohio River bridges starting next week.
Motorists should be alert for daytime work zone lane restrictions at the following locations:
Monday: Aug. 16 from 9 a.m. to about 2 p.m. — U.S. 41 Twin Bridges at Henderson/Evansville starting on the southbound bridge then moving to northbound, all traffic moved to the left-hand or passing lane.
Tuesday: Aug. 17 from 9 a.m. to about 11:30 a.m. — U.S. 231 Ohio River William Natcher Bridge at Owensboro, northbound only with traffic moved to the left-hand or passing lane.
Tuesday: Aug. 17 from 1 p.m. to about 3 p.m. — KY 2266 Ohio River Blue Bridge at Owensboro, one-lane traffic with flaggers controlling alternating flow.
Wednesday: Aug. 19 from 9:00 a.m. to about noon — KY 69 Ohio River Bob Cummings-Lincoln Trail Bridge at Hawesville/Cannelton, one-lane traffic with flaggers controlling alternating traffic flow.
According to KYTC and INDOT, all bridges on public roadways get a detailed inspection every two years, with long-span river and lake bridges getting an annual walk-through inspection. KYTC and INDOT engineers/inspectors use these annual walk-through inspections to discuss bridge maintenance projects that may be planned on the various structures, as well review any long-term maintenance efforts that may be required in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.