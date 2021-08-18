The contractor who installed the lights on the Glover H. Cary Bridge will do the final work to correct issues on the west side of the iconic downtown bridge in the next few weeks.
Assistant City Manager Lelan Hancock said the contractor will install additional equipment to resolve the lighting issues. The west side of the bridge has suffered from a few dark spots, having to do with needing additional controllers.
“The eastern side is working pretty well without flaw,” Hancock said Monday. “The western side has given us issues.”
The $1.9 million lighting system was unveiled last year. The LED lights light up the bridge in multiple colors, and the lights are expected to last 20 years.
The contractor, Groves Electrical Services of Madisonville, will install two “data enablers” on the bridge. The data enablers are programmed to synchronize the lights. The contractor will add one additional enabler and replace another, Hancock said.
The contractor will also replace a small number of light fixtures.
“We had six total” that were an issue, out of more than 500 light fixtures on the bridge, Hancock said.
The contractor and lighting design firm have worked with the city throughout the process to correct the issues, Hancock said.
The work will not cost the city any additional money, because the city has not accepted the project as complete yet, Hancock said. When the city accepts the project, the lighting system will be under warranty for one year.
The data enablers will arrive this week, but the lights will take a little more time to arrive, Hancock said.
“I would say, within two weeks, we should have the bridge functioning as it should,” Hancock said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.