The highly anticipated Bridge View Pizzeria is finally open in Island and plans to start a delivery service by next month, according to owner Mischele Hill.
The small sit-in restaurant, at 255 W. Main St. in Island, held its grand opening on Feb. 17. The pizzeria is only one of three restaurants in Island, along with Twice a Day Cafe, and the Dairy Freeze with its famous Island burgers.
Hill, who opened the pizzeria with her husband Eric Hill, said she has always wanted to own her own restaurant and decided to jump into the process after seeing a need for it in the community.
“I don’t really know why pizzas. It’s just kind of the thing to do since there are not any pizza places. There used to be a Midtown Pizza right over on (U.S.) 431, and the only other pizza place is Gino’s in Livermore and Sacramento,” she said. “But in Island, there’s just the Dairy Freeze, and that’s burgers.”
Hill said she has been getting everything ready since October. She said the process has been much simpler since the former business in her venue was a bakery, so the general restaurant set-up was already there, she just had to make some minor change and bring in new equipment.
Hill said her hope is that her pizzeria offers community residents an affordable, local option to help the community grow and keep revenue in the county versus people driving to surrounding counties to eat out.
She said the restaurant has received a lot of encouragement and the community response has been “overwhelming.”
“Everything’s been good feedback,” Hill said.
Bridge View Pizzeria will begin deliveries in March. It will be the only restaurant with delivery services nearby, according to Hill.
