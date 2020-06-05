SkillTrain, Owensboro Community & Technical College’s adult education program, has been partnering with community organizations and K-12 school districts in an effort to teach refugee children and their parents since 2017, and organizers did not want the programming to be put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bridges to English typically takes place throughout the summer, and Lindsey Kafer, director of adult education services for SkillTrain OCTC, said each year the program takes on a different theme. This year’s theme is emotional well-being and regulation, which is fitting considering the challenges everyone has faced dealing with the coronavirus.
Kafer said organizers were disappointed when they learned they may not be able to offer the Bridges to English in the traditional format, but knew they needed to still offer it. Not only does the program have grant funding, but Kafer and others knew it was important to keep connected with refugee children and their families.
“There’s a real need for our students,” she said.
So program organizers switched up the format. This year, instead of meeting bi-weekly, they have decided to center lessons around the Disney film “Inside Out,” which tells a colorful tale of feelings personified, and the Dolly Parton book “I Am a Rainbow,” which teaches children how to connect their emotions with colors in an effort to better express them.
Each week activities and materials are delivered to the homes of participating families to facilitate bonding time while also providing educational offerings, Kafer said.
“Family literacy is so important,” Kafer said, adding that it’s especially for parents and caregivers to have such one-on-one time with their children.
“We are encouraging them to stay connected with us and each other,” she said. “The pandemic is hard for everyone, but it can be especially hard for refugees.”
Also assisting this summer is Ginger Smith, a licensed marriage and family therapist, who provides weekly videos about emotional wellness for participating families.
Smith said teaching emotional wellness is especially important for members of the refugee community.
“Services are difficult in this community for our family and friends who don’t speak English,” Smith said. “This is a way to bridge that gap, and helping to support their mental and emotional wellness.”
There are about 35 adults and 75 children participating in the program, Kafer said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.