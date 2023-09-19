BY The Messenger-Inquirer
The Friends of the Holt Home and the Breckinridge County Fiscal Court will host an open house at the historic Holt Home from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at 6205 Kentucky 144 in Hardinsburg.
Visitors will learn the story of how the historic decaying home was transformed into a community treasure.
Judge Joseph Holt was a nationally known historical figure. Chosen by President Abraham Lincoln as his TJAG during the Civil War, Judge Holt later was the prosecuting judge of the Lincoln Conspiracy Trial. He also founded what is now the modern-day JAG Corps.
Lindy Casebier, secretary of Tourism, Arts, and Heritage under Gov. Andy Beshear, will speak at the event. Visitors can also view the home’s recent third-floor restorations, the unveiling of Joseph Holt’s portrait donated by Andrew Melrose, which was original to the home, newly restored tops of the Holt Family Cemetery, along with many other renovations.
Entertainment will also be provided in the form of a skit involving the characters of President Lincoln, Larry Elliott, General Ulysses S. Grant, and Michael Baete, along with the firing of the 14th Kentucky Light Artillery, a vintage baseball game showcasing local talent, prizes for children, Monday’s Food Truck and more. Those attending are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs.
For more information, call (270) 756-0268, (270) 756-2269, visit www.josephholthome.com, or search for “Save the Judge Joseph Holt Home” on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.