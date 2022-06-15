New COVID-19 cases reported in the Green River District Health Department's seven-county region showed an uptick for the June 6-12 reporting period.
The GRDHD's Tuesday report shows there were 287 confirmed new cases in the region last week, with an average of 41 new cases a day.
Daviess County had 130 new cases. Last week it reported 86 new cases. Webster County is the only county in the region that saw a decline in cases from the previous week.
There were no COVID-19 deaths reported during the the period.
