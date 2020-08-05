Car show coming to Lowe’s Saturday
Rain canceled the Sunset Cruisers’ Downtown Cruise-in last Saturday.
But people who want to look at antique and classic cars will get another chance from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Lowe’s Home Improvement, 415 Fulton Drive.
Virgil Ford said the Owensboro Antique & Classic Auto Club has its monthly event at Lowe’s on the second Saturday of each month.
“We usually have 200 to 300 cars out there, depending on the weather,” he said.
The Owensboro Antique & Classic Auto Club is Owensboro’s oldest car club, Ford said.
“It was started in 1960,” he said.
That makes the club 60 years old.
And new cars back then are antiques now.
OCTC hosting orientation day Friday for current, prospective students
Owensboro Community & Technical College will be hosting a Pathfinder Day on Friday for new, readmitted, and transfer students on its main campus, 4800 New Hartford Road.
Check-in times vary depending on student last names, with those with last names beginning with A-L being at 8:30 a.m., and at 10:30 a.m. for those students with last names beginning with M-Z.
Students should enter campus using the New Hartford Road entrance, across from WKU-Owensboro. A healthy check-in will also take place in the campus mall area in a tent set up in front of the Campus Center. Masks are mandatory and physical distancing will be required.
Interested students, or for all questions, visit owensboro.kctcs.edu, visit or call the START Center at 270-686-4522, or email octc.startcenter@kctcs.edu for an appointment.
Man charged with multiple drug-trafficking charges
An Owensboro man was charged with multiple counts of drug trafficking after being found with a large quantity of drugs at his home.
Owensboro Police Department reports say detectives with the department’s street crimes unit went to the home of Shelby L. Gillaspie, 28, in the 1800 block of Crescent Avenue on Monday afternoon to serve a search warrant.
Reports say detectives found “a large quantity of suspected LSD, crack cocaine, heroin, molly (Ecstasy), Adderall pills, Xanax pills, THC product, marijuana wax” and drug paraphernalia. Reports say detectives found a psilocybin mushroom growing operation in the basement, and found a butane hash oil lab in a bedroom.
Gillaspie was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (LSD), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 10 units, drug unspecified), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance cocaine), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (hallucinogen), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth), third degree trafficking in a controlled substance (drug unspecified) and trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces).
Gillaspie was being held Tuesday in the Daviess County Detention Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.