DCHS Indoor Guard and Winds preview is Saturday
The Daviess County High School Indoor Guard and Winds are hosting a season preview at 4 p.m. Saturday, January 22, at College View Middle School, 5061 New Hartford Road.
Doors open at 3:30 p.m., and the program admission is $10.
The 2022 Preview Event will feature groups from Apollo, Daviess County, Edmonson County and Ohio County high schools.
Daviess County is also hosting the annual Southeastern Color Guard Circuit Indoor Competition on February 12 at the high school, 4255 New Hartford Road. Start time will be announced at a later date as the schedule is confirmed. Admission is $10. The SCGC contest will showcase 30 performing groups from Kentucky and Tennessee.
For more information, contact DCPS Band director Nathan Clark at nathan.clark@daviess.kyschools.us.
Man charged for firing shotgun during standoff
A Daviess County man was charged with endangering the lives of sheriff’s deputies after a Monday night standoff.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department reports say deputies were called to the 5000 block of Jones Road at 5 p.m. Monday to respond to an armed man making suicidal statements. Reports say deputies made contact with Timothy S. Spellman, 56, who lives at the address, who was intoxicated and armed with multiple weapons.
Reports say while deputies were talking, Spellman fired a shotgun at the rear door of the residence and then barricaded himself inside. After three hours, deputies and Kentucky State Police troopers entered the house. Spellman fought with law enforcement before being arrested.
Spellman was charged with two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, third-degree assault (police officer) and resisting arrest. Spellman also had an outstanding arrest warrant out of Georgia, reports say.
After being examined at the hospital, Spellman was incarcerated in the Daviess County Detention Center.
Senior center closes due to COVID-19
The Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County, 1650 W. Second St., will be closed to the public through the remainder of the week due to a staffing shortage caused by COVID illnesses.
The center’s Meals on Wheels program has also been suspended due to the number of senior center staffers who are ill.
“At the beginning of the week we had one person sick, and by the end of the week we had six people sick,” Becky Barnhart, executive director of the center, said Tuesday. “With a small team, that really makes
an impact.”
Barnhart said that while the center will remain closed through Friday, January 21, she is hoping to resume Meals on Wheels deliveries Thursday.
Initially closed last week, Barnhart said staffers were able to continue delivering meals, but eventually there were not enough healthy staff members to continue.
“We actually closed last week, on Tuesday we closed the center Wednesday through Friday, but we were still delivering meals,” Barnhart said. “It was just a matter of staffing and having enough people, and we didn’t have it last week.”
While every county in Kentucky is in the COVID-19 red zone, Barnhart said closing the senior center had nothing to do with the overall statistics of the virus in the community.
“We have stayed open ever since the county went back into the red zone, we have stayed open and required masks and temp checks and increased our cleaning and sanitizing, but when it started impacting staff, that is when we felt like we didn’t really have a choice,” she said.
Meals on Wheels will be reevaluated Wednesday.
“Assuming we have enough healthy people that can deliver the meals, then we will get them started as soon as we can,” Barnhart said. “That is a critical service that we provide, so we don’t want it to be shut down for very long.”
