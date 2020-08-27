U.S. moves against Chinese officials over South China Sea
WASHINGTON — The Trump administration said Wednesday it is imposing sanctions on Chinese officials responsible for Beijing’s military build-up in the South China Sea. The move is the latest salvo in the U.S. pressure campaign against China that has picked up steam ahead of November’s presidential election over a variety of contentious issues.
The State Department announced it had hit an unspecified number of Chinese officials and business executives responsible for the militarization of disputed South China Sea areas with travel bans. Immediate family members of those targeted may also be barred from travel to the United States, the department said.
At the same time, the Commerce Department said it had added 24 state-owned Chinese enterprises, including subsidiaries of the China Communications Construction Company, to its commercial blacklist for their roles in constructing artificial islands through dredging operations and other activities that cause major environmental damage and infringe on other nations’ claims.
In a statement, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the travel ban would apply to Chinese individuals “responsible for, or complicit in, either the large-scale reclamation, construction, or militarization of disputed outposts in the South China Sea, or (China’s) use of coercion against Southeast Asian claimants to inhibit their access to offshore resources.”
Last month, Pompeo accused China of “bullying” and announced that the U.S, would not recognize nearly all of China’s maritime claims to areas in the South China Sea that are contested by its smaller neighbors, including Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan. Beijing’s claims to these areas have been accompanied by increased military and commercial activities.
The Chinese government cannot be allowed to use the China Communications Construction Company or other state-owned businesses “as weapons to impose an expansionist agenda,” Pompeo said.
“The United States will act until we see Beijing discontinue its coercive behavior in the South China Sea, and we will continue to stand with allies and partners in resisting this destabilizing activity.”
Lennon’s killer denied parole for an 11th time
ALBANY, N.Y. — The man who gunned down John Lennon outside his Manhattan apartment in 1980 was denied parole for an 11th time, state corrections officials said Wednesday.
Mark David Chapman was denied after being interviewed by a parole board Aug. 19, according to corrections officials. Chapman, 65, is serving a 20-years-to-life sentence at Wende Correctional Facility, east of Buffalo.
Chapman shot and killed the former Beatle on the night of Dec. 8, 1980, hours after Lennon autographed an album for him. He has said previously that he feels “more and more shame” every year for the crime.
“I was too far in,” Chapman told a parole board in 2018. “I do remember having the thought of, ‘Hey, you have got the album now. Look at this, he signed it, just go home.’ But there was no way I was just going to go home.”
Chapman’s next parole hearing is scheduled for August 2022.
Chief: Still trying to learn how ‘dead’ woman was alive
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. — A suburban Detroit fire chief said Wednesday that he still can’t explain why a 20-year-old woman declared dead at her home was discovered alive hours later at a funeral home.
An emergency medical crew did not “detect signs of life,” despite immediately attempting to revive Timesha Beauchamp and twice more returning to her room when relatives said she appeared to be breathing or had a heartbeat, Southfield Chief Johnny Menifee said.
“We, too, share in their anguish,” Menifee said of Beauchamp’s family. “We know that they want answers. We’re trying to provide those answers but it takes time. We want to get it right, and we want to do it right.”
Menifee took questions from reporters for the first time since the bizarre events Sunday. Beauchamp, meanwhile, remained in critical condition at a hospital.
Staff at a Detroit funeral home discovered she was alive just before she was to be embalmed, said Geoffrey Fieger, an attorney for Beauchamp’s family.
Beauchamp was born with cerebral palsy and has always needed constant medical care, Fieger said.
Menifee suggested it might be a case of “Lazarus syndrome,” a reference to people who come back to life without assistance after attempts to resuscitate have failed.
“These things have happened in the past,” Menifee said.
Beauchamp’s family called 911 because she was unconscious and not breathing. Two Southfield firefighters who are parademics and two more firefighters who are emergency medical technicians responded. The emergency crew later called a doctor at a hospital who declared Beauchamp dead based on information provided at the scene.
Asked why Beauchamp was never taken to a hospital, Menifee said “that’s all under investigation.”
The firefighters are on paid leave while the case is investigated by the city.
“They feel terrible,” Menifee said.
“These are good firefighters. I know the family’s hurting. These firefighters are hurting also,” the chief said. “We want to have these answers, and we plan to get these answers.”
Three police officers were also at the scene, although direct medical care was the responsibility of the fire department crew, police Chief Elvin Barren said.
