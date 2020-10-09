Kentucky-Missouri ferry down due to low water on Mississippi
HICKMAN — A ferry that connects Kentucky and Missouri has shut down service due to low water on the Mississippi River.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said the ferry will remain closed until further notice.
Low water is keeping the ferry ramp from reaching the Kentucky landing ramp, the agency said.
The ferry connects Kentucky 1354 at Hickman, Kentucky, with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Missouri. It also provides an alternate route during the extended closure of the U.S. 51, U.S. 60, U.S. 62 and the Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge.
Missouri and Kentucky are the only border states that are not directly connected by a road or bridge.
The ferry is operated by the Mississippi County Port Authority with funding support from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and the Missouri Department of Transportation.
Coroner identifies armed man fatally shot by Kentucky deputy
Authorities have identified a man who was fatally shot when police said he approached a Kentucky deputy in an “aggressive manner” with a weapon.
Chester T. McDonald, 44, was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, Scott County Coroner John Goble said Wednesday.
A Scott County sheriff’s deputy was responding to a report of a physical assault involving a gun when he encountered McDonald, who was armed and refused to drop the weapon, the sheriff’s office public information officer Sgt. Eddie Hart said in a statement.
Kentucky State Police Trooper Stu Jackson told WKYT-TV that the man “approached the deputy in an incredibly aggressive manner” and the deputy fired multiple shots, striking and killing the man.
Jackson called the initial report a “domestic incident,” and Hart said McDonald was allegedly pointing a gun at witnesses outside in the street.
The deputy, who was not named, was placed on administrative leave, Hart said. Kentucky State Police’s Critical Incident Response Team was investigating the shooting.
