Portion of West 12th Street will be closed beginning Monday
Beginning Monday, Nov. 14, West 12th Street will be closed from Elm to Walnut streets for concrete slab replacement.
This closure is expected to last approximately three weeks, depending on weather.
A detour will be appropriately marked for this closure.
Tell City man dies after pursuit, exchange of gunfire with cop
TELL CITY, Ind. — A man died early Friday after he exchanged gunfire with a southern Indiana police officer following a pursuit where he rammed police vehicles with a pickup truck and fled to his apartment, police said.
Payton A. Masterson, 22, of Tell City was pronounced dead at the scene in the Ohio River city, Indiana State Police said.
Officers in nearby Cannelton began pursuing Masterson about 12:45 a.m. Friday after they spotted a speeding pickup truck and the driver refused to stop, police said.
Masterson led police into Tell City, then back to Cannelton, where he fired multiple gunshots, striking a Cannelton police vehicle before he fled on foot and stole a pickup truck.
Masterson then led officers back to Tell City, where he rammed four police vehicles in the police department parking lot.
He then fled on foot to his second-floor apartment, where he spoke to officers through an open window before firing his handgun toward officers, with one round striking a Perry County Sheriff’s vehicle, police said. A Tell City officer returned gunfire.
An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday.
The Tell City officer who fired at Masterson has been placed on a standard administrative leave.
Kentucky lawmakers vote to end UK literacy center contract
FRANKFORT — A panel of Kentucky lawmakers voted to end a $1.2 million contract with a literacy center based at the University of Kentucky, saying it has failed to meet its statutory duties.
The unanimous vote on Wednesday follows an investigation into the literacy center by The Courier Journal that found it was not fulfilling its mandates, including a research requirement and a requirement to evaluate the reading programs used across the state. State data show roughly 180,000 students who took spring 2022 exams failed to meet Kentucky’s bar for reading proficiency.
The Collaborative Center for Literacy Development was created by statute in 1998 and is a collaboration between education faculty at the state’s eight public universities. The center is tasked with providing Kentucky teachers training and information on the best way to teach children to read. But lawmakers at the Government Contract Review Committee meeting questioned the center’s effectiveness, The Courier Journal reported.
“These folks simply have not delivered, have not had any accountability to our legislature,” said committee co-chair Sen. Stephen Meredith, R-Leitchfield. “I think it’s just become an academic think tank that has not done anything other than perpetuate their own existence.”
University of Kentucky College of Education Dean Julian Vasquez Heilig, in a written statement, defended the center. It has “provided support for tens of thousands of teachers and their students across the Commonwealth for more than two decades,” he wrote. “The breadth of programs go far beyond reading intervention and diagnostic services to include early childhood initiatives, Kentucky Reading Project, Adolescent Literacy Project, and the Early Language and Literacy Project.”
The state has provided the center with at least $60 million since 2004.
“They’ve had their opportunity,” Meredith said. “We’ve invested millions of dollars in this, (and) have not seen any return on those dollars whatsoever.”
It is unclear what would happen to literacy center’s unspent funding should the state terminate its agreement mid-contract. It also is unclear whether the contract can be terminated, since the center is required to exist under state law. However there is no requirement that it be housed at the University of Kentucky.
The Kentucky Department of Education, which administers the literacy center’s contract, agrees with the decision to end the contract, spokeswoman Toni Konz Tatman said.
“We are further recommending to the General Assembly that they add additional resources to create a new statewide literacy center, selected competitively, to include an external and third-party evaluation,” she said.
