Red, White and Blue campaign speeches scheduled for Saturday morning

The annual “Red, White and Blue” political speaking event hosted by the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce will be 10 a.m. Saturday on the lawn of the Daviess County Courthouse.

The event will coincide with the Bar-B-Q Block Party, which will also be in downtown Owensboro between 9 a.m. and 10 p.m. Large crowds are expected downtown throughout the day.

“While Red, White and Blue” is traditionally hosted during the fall before the November general election but it was decided to host two separate editions of the event for the 2022 political season.

With the traditional event returning in the fall, the May event will feature primary candidates, while the fall event will for competitive races in the November election.

Candidates will be following a traditional stump speech format, with candidates expressing their platform and beliefs before the assembled crowds.

For more information, call the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce at 270-926-1860.

Man charged with attempting to rob pharmacy

An Owenboro man charged with second-degree robbery Friday, for allegedly attempting to rob a city pharmacy.

Owensboro Police Department reports say William N. Hatcher, 39, of the 700 block of Dornell Street allegedly entered Emory Center Pharmacy, 527 Emory Drive, at 5:13 p.m. Thursday and presented a note demanding prescription drugs.

Reports say Dornell indicated he had a gun during the incident. Dornell left the scene without obtaining any drugs.

Hatcher was identified as a suspect and arrested a short time later Thursday. Hatcher was charged with second-degree robbery, second-degree fleeing/evading police and disorderly conduct.

Hatcher was being held Friday afternoon in the Daviess County Detention Center.

Next Cork & Cuisine is May 26

The Owensboro Convention Center has scheduled its next Cork & Cuisine event — Circuit de Monaco — for 6 p.m. May 26 in its West Ballroom.

Tickets are $75 or $130 for two.

That includes wines and spirits.

People must be at least 21 years old.

The announcement says, “Monaco boasts a flavorful cuisine all its own with a fusion of French, Italian, and Mediterranean. Guests can enjoy an array of internationally themed cuisine over a five-course dining event.”

Tickets are available online at OwensboroTickets.com and at the convention center box office.

‘Games on the River’ begin Sunday at Smothers Park

The Owensboro Parks and Recreation Department will hold its first “Games on the River” activity day Sunday at Smothers Park.

Jennifer Hodges, recreation facility manager for Smothers Park, said parks staff will set up multiple giant-sized games east and west of Lazy Dayz Playground at the park for people to play.

The games include Jenga, Connect Four, checkers, dominoes, bocce ball, corn hole and others. The games will be available for anyone to play from noon to 8 p.m.

Hodges said the games will be available each Sunday through Sept. 14. There is no charge to play.