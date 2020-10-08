University says no spring break, but semester will end early
BOWLING GREEN — Officials at Western Kentucky University have decided to cancel spring break and end the semester a week early.
WKU Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Cheryl Stevens said the decision last week was based on a recommendation from a campus reopening task force, the Daily News reported.
The taskforce “agreed that the spring 2021 semester should be scheduled without the usual spring break week in order to minimize the possibility of a COVID-19 flare-up on campus,” Stevens wrote in a campus message.
Classes for the spring semester will begin Jan. 19, and final exams will be the week of April 26-30. Commencement celebrations honoring fall 2020 and spring 2021 graduates are planned April 30 to May 1.
More input sought for plans to build new Ohio River bridge
PADUCAH — More public input is being sought on plans to construct a new Ohio River bridge that would connect Wickliffe, Kentucky and Cairo, Illinois, officials said.
Anyone with an interest in the replacement for the U.S. 51/U.S. 60/U.S. 62 Ohio River "Cairo" Bridge can give feedback online from Oct. 16 to Oct. 30, according to a statement from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and Illinois Department of Transportation.
The website includes information about the proposal and allows the public to share any concerns and ask questions. The information and survey are also available at public libraries in Wickliffe and Cairo.
Construction on the new bridge is expected to start in the next decade.
The current span is 82 years old and in fair condition with narrow lanes and shoulders.
Police: Deputy fatally shoots man with weapon
GEORGETOWN — A Kentucky deputy fatally shot a man who approached him in an aggressive manner with a weapon, police said.
The deputy was responding to a domestic dispute in Scott County on Tuesday night and was approached by the man as he arrived, Kentucky State Police said in a statement.
The Scott County Sheriff's Office told WKYT-TV that the deputy told the man to drop the weapon, but he refused.
Kentucky State Police Trooper Stu Jackson told the station that the man "approached the deputy in an incredibly aggressive manner" and the deputy fired multiple shots.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The deputy wasn't injured.
Authorities didn't identify the weapon the man had and didn't release his name or that of the deputy.
No further information was immediately released.
