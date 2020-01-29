Sandy Hook denier charged with having victim’s dad’s ID info
SORRENTO, Fla. — A Florida man who repeatedly harassed parents of shooting victims at Sandy Hook Elementary School has been arrested for possessing the identification of one of the parents, authorities said.
Wolfgang Halbig, 73, was arrested Monday on a charge that he was in unlawful possession of another person’s identification, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
Halbig was a guest on the radio show of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. He’s been sued by the Sandy Hook families for defamation for falsely claiming that the massacre never happened. The 2012 mass shooting left 20 first graders and six adults dead at the elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut.
FBI charges Harvard chemist, two others in Chinese research cases
The FBI has arrested the chair of Harvard University’s chemistry department, accusing him of lying about his work for a Chinese university, and charged two others who worked in the Boston area with aiding China’s efforts to steal scientific research, officials announced Tuesday.
“All of the individuals charged today were either directly or indirectly working for the Chinese government at our country’s expense,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Joseph Bonavolonta. U.S. officials said the activity they uncovered is part of an ambitious, years-long effort by the Chinese government to steal intellectual property and technology to better compete in the global marketplace.
U.S. officials estimate that China’s alleged thefts of trade secrets cost U.S. businesses tens of billions of dollars a year.
Charles Lieber, the Harvard professor, lied to Defense Department investigators when they questioned him in April 2018, according to court papers. He claimed in the interview that he had never been asked to participate in China’s research program called the Thousand Talents Plan, designed to attract top-flight academics and experts to work in China, the documents say.
Authorities: Florida
boy, 9, stabs younger sister with knife
OCALA, Fla. — A 9-year-old boy was taken into custody after he stabbed his 5-year-old sister with a kitchen knife because he said he wanted her to die, authorities in Florida said.
The boy stabbed his sister in the back on Monday, news outlets reported, citing the Ocala Police Department. When asked why he did it, he told detectives that the thought of killing her came to his mind two days ago, detectives said.
The Ocala Star Banner reports that the girl was alert and responsive before she was taken to a hospital.
The children’s mother told detectives she had left their apartment briefly to pick up the mail and get some candy for the children from a neighbor. When she returned, she found the boy stabbing his sister in a bedroom, detectives said.
