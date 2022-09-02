Program to discuss monarch butterflies
Lisa Hoffman, parks program services supervisor for John James Audubon State Park in Henderson, will present a program on monarch butterflies and how they can be protected during Tuesday’s meeting of the Daviess County Audubon Society. The program is at 7 p.m. at the Owensboro Museum of Science and History, 122 E. Second St.
Hoffman serves as the park naturalist, along with organizing and teaching all school field trips, public events, summer camps, scout workshops, and recreational programming. Prior to her six years at the park, she spent a few years as a first- and second-grade teacher, and almost eight years as the teaching naturalist at Wesselman Woods Nature Preserve in Evansville.
Hoffman is recognized as an Indiana master naturalist, a certified interpretive guide through the National Association of Interpretation and is a certified professional environmental educator through the Kentucky Environmental Education Council.
Beshear endorses Booker in Senate race
LOUISVILLE — Democrat Charles Booker announced Thursday that Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has endorsed Booker’s campaign for U.S. Senate.
Former Govs. Martha Layne Collins and Paul Patton and former Lt. Govs. Jerry Abramson and Daniel Mongiardo have also endorsed Booker as he seeks to unseat Republican Sen. Rand Paul, he said in a news release.
“During my time as Governor, we have faced incredibly challenging times. Devastating floods, unprecedented tornadoes, and a crushing pandemic,” Beshear said in the release. “I am proud of the resilience, compassion, and determination the people of Kentucky have shown in these hard times, and I know we need a United States Senator who will stand in the gap and fight by our side. Charles has proven this type of leadership over the years, and I am honored to endorse him as Kentucky’s next United States Senator.”
Booker, a former state representative, said he appreciated the support of Beshear and the others.
“I am grateful that these proven leaders believe in our potential to win the future, and have expressed their support for our campaign,” Booker said.
