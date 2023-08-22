Ceremony to mark Women’s Equality Day
The Owensboro branch of the American Association of University Women will celebrate Women’s Equality Day at 5 p.m. Thursday, August 24 on the courthouse lawn on Second Street. The public is invited to observe the 103rd anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which granted women the right to vote.
There will be proclamations, a speaker — Virginia Woodward — and music. Woodward will speak about the 100th anniversary of the introduction of the Equal Rights Amendment. She is a political consultant, lecturer and former executive director of the Crime Victims Compensation Board of Claims. In 2020 she became the first Kentuckian to be appointed, and then elected, to the National Association of Crime Victims Compensation Board. Woodward has served as executive director of the Governor’s Office of Boards and Commissions. She is the former executive director of the Kentucky Commission on Women.
City and county officials will present proclamations and speak at the event. Music will be provided by Eleanor Gray Coe and Annie Weiner. They will lead a singalong of woman suffrage songs.
The ceremony will be about an hour, and the AAUW encourages women and men, young and old, to attend and celebrate this important milestone for democracy.
Southern Star accepting grant applications from nonprofits
Southern Star Cares, the nonprofit organization under Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline, is accepting grant applications from local nonprofits beginning Wednesday.
Any 501©3 organization serving Daviess County is eligible to apply. Grants will be awarded in three tiers: $2,500 to $10,000; $10,000 to $25,000; and $25,000 to $50,000.
Grant applications will be accepted until September 20 and the finalists will be announced November 13. Recipients will be named in December.
Recipients will be selected based on information provided on their applications, a review by the Southern Star Cares board of directors, team member focus groups and a vote from employee donors who contributed to the Southern Star Cares fundraising campaign.
The application link is available at southernstarcares.org.
Group offering bus trip to Biloxi, New Orleans
The Lincoln Hills Development Corporation’s Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) is hosting a Diamond Tours casino bus trip to Biloxi, Mississippi, and New Orleans.
Attendees will spend six days visiting a Gulf Coast casino, taking a guided tour of Bay St. Louis, enjoying Mardi Gras World, seeing the Mississippi River on a riverboat cruise, exploring the French Quarter and learning about the U.S. Navy at the Battleship USS Alabama in Mobile.
The trip is scheduled for May 6-11 and costs $789 per person with a non-refundable deposit of $100. Reservations and final payments are due by Feb. 28. Trip pickup will be available in Tell City and Owensboro.
The package includes motor coach transportation, five nights lodging, five breakfasts, three dinners and all tour and attraction fees. The trip is open to the public and to all ages.
To make reservations or for more information, contact Kathleen Rhodes, Lincoln Hills Development Corporation outreach and enrollment specialist, at 1-800-467-1435 ext. 230 or email krhodes@lhdc.org.
