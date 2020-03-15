You’ve probably seen plenty of “Buddha bowls” on Instagram, especially if you follow healthy-eating accounts: As far as I can tell, the term most frequently refers to a grain bowl topped with vegetables. There’s plenty of debate about where the name originated.
I’ve come across hundreds of grain bowl recipes in plant-based cookbooks over the past few years, some called Buddha bowls and some not.
One theory about the origin of the dish comes from Zen priest Dan Zigmond, co-author of “Buddha’s Diet,” who told Epicurious that the original Buddha bowl was something Buddha carried on his travels, filled by locals with food donations that he would eat at day’s end. “It was probably pretty healthy, since Buddha lived before the age of cheap processed food,” he said, “but it was also probably pretty simple.”
The one in Jean-Philippe Cyr’s book, “The Buddhist Chef” (Appetite by Random House, 2019), qualifies on both counts. It’s plant-based, which is true of most Buddha bowls, and all it requires is for you to roast sweet potatoes, microwave edamame, warm cooked grains, whisk together a tahini-based dressing and assemble. With pumpkin seeds and dried figs, it also displays — in flavor and texture — another tenet of Buddhism: balance.
