Owensboro Health CEO Mark Marsh said one of his goals for the system is “to bring health care closer to home,” making it more accessible and feasible for individuals to receive the care they need.
Marsh began his role as OH CEO on June 7, a job previously held by Greg Strahan, who retired after five years in the position.
Since coming on board, Marsh said he has spent much of his time participating in what he calls a “listening session,” with the goal of meeting with physicians and team members as well as civic and community leaders throughout the region.
During this process, he said he hopes to create an inclusive conversation about how to move forward in advancing health care for western Kentucky and broadening OH’s reach.
“Once we get through these first 120 days, absolutely, there will be strategic discussions, but I want to make sure that … I include them. I want to make sure they have a voice. They want to be included in how we advance,” he said.
Marsh said he plans to hold a retreat for the OH board this fall to discuss his findings and plans for moving forward.
One major goal, he said, is to ensure ease of access to health care for everyone.
“I want to make sure it’s easy to access our health care system, wherever you’re at in this region. There’s a lot that goes into that,” he said.
Part of that is ensuring there are enough physicians in the area and throughout the health care system by recruiting the right doctors.
Marsh said he also hopes to improve the patient experience at OH.
“We gauge a lot on how we’re treated. Are we treated with respect and dignity, with kindness and compassion? We’re doing that right now and we’re doing a great job, but just how do we continue to expand on that,” he said.
He said he is also looking at growing various programs throughout the system.
One project currently in the works, he said, is a partnership with Cincinnati Children’s Hospital to bring advanced pediatric specialty care to Owensboro and western Kentucky.
“This is going to be happening in the very near future,” he said.
Making health care more accessible, Marsh said, will also enhance preventative care.
Preventative care, he said, is important to ensure people are receiving proper care and can follow up with health concerns regularly rather than waiting until they are very sick and in dire need of care.
“We know if we can bring that to these regional communities, people are more inclined to go get those services … versus trying to manage those through an emergency room or somewhere else,” he said.
He said while OH is already heading in the right direction to provide more ease of access to health care, he looks “forward to taking us to greater levels.”
Marsh said working to progress health care in the region as CEO of OH is a “natural fit” for him and his family, having roots in western Kentucky and a graduate degree from Western Kentucky University in health care administration.
“This is my roots. This is really my pleasure and my honor to be able to come back to western Kentucky,” he said. “This will allow me to come back to work with a great organization, a great community to advance the health care services for this region.”
Marsh has about 25 years as a health care executive. Prior to OH, he served as president of Health Central Hospital in Florida since 2016 where he expanded the heart program, achieved national recognition for quality and opened new cancer and rehabilitation centers, according to OH.
Marsh also opened Horizon West in January 2020. The facility is a new, six-story hospital in Orange County, Florida.
His executive career also includes CEO tenures at Gateway Medical Center in Clarksville, Tennessee; Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green, Kentucky; and Marshall Medical Center in Lewisburg, Tennessee.
He said he is “honored” to be able to serve the region in this capacity and hopes to finish his career in Owensboro, whenever the time comes to do so, though he said he does not have a specific date in mind at this time.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
