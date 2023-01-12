Today, when the mail comes, it’s no big deal.
You go to your mailbox, about the time it usually arrives, and see what, if anything, you got.
But there was a time in Owensboro when the arrival of mail was heralded by several blasts from a bugle.
And people came running toward the post office from all over town.
Of course, the town was a lot smaller then.
Back around 1840, mail came by stagecoach.
And Owensboro was one of the best traveled stage routes in the country — between Louisville and Shawneetown, Illinois.
Mail was the primary reason for the stagecoaches, but they also carried passengers.
Postmaster William Bristow ran a riverfront tavern, and the mail was usually dropped off there.
He said the volume of mail was so light in 1840 that he could remember every letter received that week.
Mail only came two days a week.
And the stage drivers liked to make a big entrance when they reached the town.
They came in on Hardinsburg Road — present Kentucky 144.
And when the driver spotted the approach to the town, he sounded several blasts on his bugle and lashed his four-horse team into a fast run.
People in the town of fewer than 1,000 people began running toward the tavern to see if they had mail.
The drivers were competitive.
Records were kept on the fastest time between towns and the fastest transfer of horses.
Passengers, if any, got out to stretch their legs while the team was unhitched and a new team hitched to the stage.
Then, the stage took off, heading west, at an even faster clip.
Steamboats and eventually trains took over the mail and most of the passengers.
But stagecoaches continued to take people between area towns not on the railroad until about 1916, when they were replaced by early versions of buses.
