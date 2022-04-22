By November 2023, broadband service should be available to every home and business in Daviess County — no matter how remote they are.

Daviess Fiscal Court approved a $10 million contract with Conexon LLC of Kansas City to run fiber to every area of the county.

Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said bids ranged as high as $90 million for the contract.

The county is using federal American Rescue Plan Act funding for the project.

The basic tier of service will be $49.99 for 100 megabits.

Conexon will use Kenergy poles where available and bury some fiber cable to reach other homes and businesses.

Mattingly said the program will make affordable broadband available to 15,000 to 20,000 homes and businesses that don’t now have it.

He said it may lead to more commercial expansion in rural areas when companies can get good broadband service there.

Conexon officials will be at the May 5 Fiscal Court meeting to make a 15- to 20-minute presentation about the company’s plans.

Mattingly said the meeting is open to anyone who wants to attend.

Commissioner Mike Koger said the federal funds made the program possible.

Without them, he said, the county wouldn’t be able to do the project yet.

Mattingly said Conexon has the fiber on hand and the people to install it lined up.

Work can begin immediately, he said.

“This is one of the best projects we’ll do,” Mattingly said.

Commissioner Charlie Castlen compared it to extending water lines to residences in sparsely populated areas of the county and to the time in the 1930s when electricity was extended into rural areas.

In 2007, Fiscal Court approved a memorandum of agreement with the Governor’s Office of Local Development to spend $300,000 in coal severance funds for the ConnectGRADD Wireless Broadband Project in Daviess County.

But the program ran into a number of problems through the years.

Mattingly said that system still doesn’t handle streaming well and has fewer than 2,000 subscribers in the county.

“It isn’t working as well as we would like,” he said.

