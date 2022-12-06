Jerry Birge, who created and produced “Around Owensboro with Jerry Birge” on local cable TV for 15 years and was the radio voice for area high school sports broadcasts for several years, died Friday at his home in Jasper, Indiana, after a short fight with leukemia. He was 83.

Birge’s career in sports broadcasting began in 1959. He moved to Owensboro in 1987 to become news and sports director for WSTO 96.1 and WVJS 92.9 and cable Channel 2. He held those positions for more than a decade, earning honors for sports broadcasting.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.